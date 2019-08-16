Area school districts ramp up consequences for vaping

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Most school districts in our area already have strict rules when it comes to students caught with vape pens and juuls.
But some, like River Road ISD, are increasing the consequences this school year.
“It’s become more and more of a concern, even from last year. We saw more of it in the spring and so we’re trying to address that,” said River Road High School Principal Dean Birkes.
When school starts on Monday, they're implementing sending students to ISS for multiple days.
“Last year, we put them in ISS for, you know, a day or two,” said Birkes. “This year, since it’s becoming more of a concern health-wise, we are doing five days of ISS the first time. Second time is 10 days of ISS. And then the third time would be a stint out at DAEP. DAEP is the Discipline Alternative Education Placement.”
River Road High School will confiscate vape pens and juuls and only return the devices to parents.
Canyon ISD’s student code of conduct for 2019-2020 says ‘if a student is caught with a vape, it will be confiscated and will not be returned’.
Several recent media reports are stating that dozens of young people have been hospitalized in Midwestern states with acute lung disease.
And it's being associated with vaping.
“We don’t know what that’s due to. It looks like pneumonia. Clinically, they have fever, they have cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain,” said Medical Director for Texas Panhandle Poison Center. “But when they’re evaluated in the hospital, they don’t grow anything out of their lungs. So they’re lungs don’t seem to have bacterial pneumonia, but it looks like pneumonia on the chest x-ray and it acts like pneumonia clinically. The good news is that most of them are doing okay, they can recover so far. But this is just the tip of the iceberg and we’ve began to associate this phenomena, this acute lung injury with vaping.”
River Road High School will have class meetings with students next week about the changes and will be sending out info to parents.
“To help them better understand that stuff has changed here and it’s to protect our kids,” said Birkes.
