Amarillo police warning residents of fake mass shooting treats on social media

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is warning residents of fake mass shooting threats circulating social media.
Police say they are aware of messages that state a law enforcement officer has shared information about threats of mass shootings at Walmart this weekend.
While investigating the messages, police found that similar messages have been spread on social media in several locations.
All agencies have found these claims to be false. Police say this appears to be a hoax to expand fear generated by recent shootings.
All threats to public safety are taken seriously and full investigated. If a threat is found to be credible, police would take measures to ensure the community is well-informed and safe.
Police ask that you do not share posts about threats without calling to check the credibility first.
