Amarillo Gun Club: Randall County 4-H Booster Bust tournament starting September 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting on Sept 7 at the Amarillo Gun Club off of 4521 S Osage, the Randall County 4-H will be open to 5-person teams, 5-person 4-H youth teams, and individual shooters.
Early shooter registration will have a deadline of Aug 23 for a one-time donation of $20 please make checks payable to Randall County Boosters.
Normal registration begins at 7:00 a.m. through 8:30 a.m. 5-person team, and individuals will be assigned to a team. For 5-Person teams, sign-up cost will be $550 and for individual $150.
Registration includes 25- Trap - 16 yard, 25 trap -22 yard, 25 skeet, 30 wobble, the event will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Breakfast, lunch, 5 silent auction tickets, and a swag bag all to be included with all registration.
Participants are required to wear eye and ear protection, must sign a safety waiver for Amarillo Gun Club and Booster Club prior to the event.
Also participants must provide their own gun and ammunition, only 7.5 or smaller ounce shells are allowed and 12 gauge or smaller shot guns allowed.
Skeet and other activities will be available for registration at the event.
Prizes to be awarded:
- HOA- Highest overall award
- HOA Youth Individual
- 1st, 2nd, 3rd place team
- 1st , 2nd, 3rd place 4-H youth team
- HOA top female shooter
Randall County 4-H Booster Club helps fund all projects such as clothing, cooking, shooting sports, judging, community service project, scholarships and much more.
Randall County 4-H enrollment has grown tremendously in the last year. All money raised will go right back into the Booster Club to help the 4-H kids become leaders in the community.
For more information please call Sandra Mowry at 806-431-6976 or Tina Kicks at 806-336-6284.
