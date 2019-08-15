Volunteers needed for Saturdays at the HPFB’s garden

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is searching for volunteers for the Garden for Saturdays, starting on Aug 17, for the 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. shifts.
Since August 2009, the Garden at High Plains Food Bank has served a full production, all-organic urban farm and the cornerstone of the Nutrition Education Program, focusing on community outreach.
HPFB offers skills to students, apartment residents and homeowners alike with the knowledge needed to grow fresh, healthy food on a budget.
As a community classroom teaching gardening basics, the Garden utilizes strategic ecosystems, maximizing the use of each resource, providing a practical and sustainable model for gardeners to follow.
In 2010, the one-acre site produced 20,000 pounds of fresh produce and are now shifting their focus on a variety of heirloom plants.
To schedule your volunteer time, children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult, please fill out the form on their website here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.