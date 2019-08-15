Sod Poodles will host “Bachar Strong” night this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend the Amarillo Sod Poodles will be sporting throwback Padres jersey with the quote “No one fights alone” on their backs in support of Pitcher’s Lake Bachar’s fight with cancer.
“He was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in January 2018 and then that spread to is lung, live and abdomen. A couple of months later we found out it spread to his brain as well. Its been a long journey but he’s been battling." said Amarillo starting pithcer Lake Bachar. "Right now he’s doing his 33rd chemo in a year and a half so he’s been staying real strong.”
Bachar has been great on the mound this season, using his time striking out batters as therapy.
“Its kind of like an outlet for me. I get to go out there and kind of forget about everything. I get to go out and compete, do it for a good reason, and knowing that he’s watching” said Bachar.
Following Saturday’s game those throwback jerseys will be signed and auctioned off along with other items in support of the Bachar family.
“Its crazy to me to think about all of the support that we’ve been getting. You don’t ever want this kind of attention but at the same time its been really special to me and my family and we’re really grateful for this opportunity.” said Bachar.
First pitch for Saturday’s match up against the Frisco Roughriders is set for 7:05 p.m.
