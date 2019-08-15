Search for Amarillo murder suspect Matthew Jones goes national

Jones is suspected of killing Kenee Griffing in May.
Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department was interviewed on the show to describe the most recent information the department has on Jones.
Hilton said the family is seeking justice for Kenee after many questions continue to be left unanswered.
“I think they’re heartbroken," said Hilton. "They’ve lost their daughter and she was ripped from them. The main thing is that they don’t have any answers. They don’t know who Matthew Jones is, they don’t know what that relationship is. They just want answers and just want some justice for Kenee.”
Hilton said he believes Jones is heavily armed and dangerous.
He should not be approached and sightings should be immediately reported to 911.
There is currently a $3,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.