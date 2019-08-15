Dogs rescued from horrible conditions in need of new homes

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - More than 30 dogs rescued from horrible living conditions in Randall County are now in need of new homes.
Volunteer’s with Gracie’s Project didn’t know what to expect Wednesday morning when they arrived to a home at Catalpa Trailer Park.
A rescue in Fort Worth notified them that 18 to 20 animals were being hoarded there. When they arrived with Randall County Animal Control, they found 35 dogs.
“There was dog poop everywhere, there was pee, there was just trash. The house was a total disaster,” said Founder of Gracie’s Project Loretta Tebeest. “The weeds outside, junk, I don’t know how anybody could live in that. The smell was horrible. I mean, it was bad, real bad.”
Sergeant Hank Blanchard with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office said the conditions were so horrible that the deputies had to be disinfected after entering the home.
“We had to bring the deputies back here to the sheriff’s office and spray disinfectant on them just because of the sheer unsanitary conditions that they had to go into to be able to rescue these dogs,” said Sgt. Blanchard.
Hope Veterinary Clinic was also on site to assess the condition of the animals.
Dr. Ryan McKnight says the dogs were all flea-infested.
“Several of them had flea allergy, dermatitis, or hair loss associated with the fleas,” said Dr. McKnight. “Several of them also had apparent other skin conditions such as ringworm, and overall were pretty terrified.”
16 of the dogs, including two that are pregnant, are boarded at Hope Veterinary Clinic for medical treatment until they are ready to be fostered.
“There’s several volunteers that have fostered for us, and a couple of rescues in the area have taken a couple from us,” said Tebeest.
All of the dogs are required to stay in Randall County while an animal cruelty investigation is ongoing.
“Our investigator’s looking at everything,” said Sgt. Blanchard. “He’s going to put the case together and take it to the District Attorney’s Office. And based on the circumstances and the severity and just the severe number, it’s basically an animal hoarding case.”
Right now, Gracie’s Project needs more volunteers to be fosters and monetary donations for the care of the dogs at the clinic.
“They’ve offered their whole clinic for us with our dogs, and I mean, they’ve backed Gracie’s since day one, and they’ve just been amazing. I just pray that the community steps up and helps us in this situation because it’s bad.”
If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs or would like to donate to Gracie’s Project, you can contact them here.
