Officials: Fire in Hutchinson County nearly contained

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a fire in Hutchinson County.
According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, the fire is off FM 1559 north of the Carbon Plant.
Crews from Borger, Fritch, the National Parks Service and Crutch are responding to contain the blaze.
At this time, no structures are threatened. According to the Hutchinson County fire marshal, the fire is nearly contained.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and watch for crews responding.
