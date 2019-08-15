Officials: Fire in Hutchinson County nearly contained

Officials: Fire in Hutchinson County nearly contained
The fire is off FM 1559 north of the Carbon Plant
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 15, 2019 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 3:44 PM

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a fire in Hutchinson County.

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, the fire is off FM 1559 north of the Carbon Plant.

Crews from Borger, Fritch, the National Parks Service and Crutch are responding to contain the blaze.

At this time, no structures are threatened. According to the Hutchinson County fire marshal, the fire is nearly contained.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and watch for crews responding.

Wildfire off FM 1559, north of Carbon Plant. Borger, Fritch, NPS, and Crutch fire departments responding. No structures threatened at this time. Watch for fire crews responding to and working in the area

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.