Free transportation for Amarillo College students and faculty officially begins

“City Transit has recently made significant improvements to several of their routes. Route 41, in the past, has gone by the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus, but now Route 42 has been newly reformatted and will also bring students, faculty, and staff members to the Washington Street Campus, our most populous campus, and between the two, student or faculty and staff members should only have to wait thirty minutes," said Amarillo College Digital Communications Coordinator Sadie Newsome.