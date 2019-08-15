Free transportation for Amarillo College students and faculty officially begins

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the new school year quickly approaches, the City of Amarillo teamed up with Amarillo College to ensure students have a free option of getting to and from campus.
Although classes don’t officially start until August 26, administration wanted to ensure students could also get to and from new student orientation, the financial aid building, and the registrars’ office prior to the start of the semester.
Expectations are high for the upcoming school year, so in order to fulfill the needs of all the students and staff, two bus routes were altered.
The buses are now stopping on campus every thirty minutes instead of every hour.
“City Transit has recently made significant improvements to several of their routes. Route 41, in the past, has gone by the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus, but now Route 42 has been newly reformatted and will also bring students, faculty, and staff members to the Washington Street Campus, our most populous campus, and between the two, student or faculty and staff members should only have to wait thirty minutes," said Amarillo College Digital Communications Coordinator Sadie Newsome.
Newsome says there are many benefits students and staff members can gain from using this new program.
They will have the option of saving money, eliminating parking inconveniences and not being so heavily reliant on a car.
