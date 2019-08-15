Animal control deputies rescue 35 dogs in Randall County home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal control deputies rescued 35 dogs yesterday after discovering they were living in an unlivable residence in Randall County.
On Wednesday, Randall County Animal Control deputies went to a home in the Catalpa Trailer Park to investigate a possible animal cruelty case.
Deputies said the conditions were unlivable, describing the floor covered in dog feces, fleas and ticks throughout the trailer and torn furniture and holes in the floor and walls.
The dogs were covered in fleas and had hair loss, the back yard had overgrown weeds and the front yard was littered with trash.
During the investigation, deputies discovered the home owner was living in a shop building located on the property.
Before leaving the property, deputies sprayed the area with disinfectant.
Gracie’s Project, a nonprofit organization, had become aware of the situation and contacted the property owner who later surrendered the dogs to the shelter.
Now, Gracie’s Project will provide food, housing and veterinary care for all of the dogs who were rescued.
Gracie’s Project is dedicated to saving animals in need and finding them forever homes.
Deputies and volunteers with Gracie’s Project removed the dogs and took them to an Amarillo animal rescue shelter. There, Hope Veterinary examined and vaccinated the dogs except for the pregnant females.
Gracie’s Project said it will shelter the dogs by nursing them back to good health so they can find a foster home or adoptive families.
The investigation is ongoing and 35 charges of cruelty to a nonlivestock animal is possible.
A cruelty to a nonlivestock animal offense is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and/or jail-time of up to one year.
Anyone interested in adopting a shelter dog or who would like to financially help the nonprofit organization can go to their website here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.