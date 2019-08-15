Amarillo police searching for a man accused of choking a family member

By Richard Bullard | August 15, 2019 at 10:34 AM CDT - Updated August 15 at 10:34 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Amarillo police need your help searching for a fugitive wanted for a man accused of choking a family member.

APD is looking for Jesse Lee Smith, 25, who is facing a charge of assaulting a family member and undisclosed parole violations.

Smith is described as 6-feet-1-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and having blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online here.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Information leading to his arrest could be met with a reward of up to $300.

