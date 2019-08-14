Perryton ISD partnering with Ochiltree General Hospital to open new daycare

By Richard Bullard | August 14, 2019 at 3:32 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 3:32 PM

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The Ranger Roundup Learning Center will open its doors on a limited basis on Monday, Aug. 10 as a joint project of Perryton ISD and Ochiltree General Hospital.

At this time, students will be limited to children of PISD employees who have already pre-registered.

The facility, in the fully renovated location within First Christian Church, will fill a need in the community created when The Beehive closed almost a year ago.

Since that time, the Perryton ISD Board and administration has worked hard to get the licensing and staffing.

Meanwhile, members of First Christian Church committed to a full renovation of the former previous daycare location.

Ochiltree General Hospital cam on board, and children of OGH employees will also have priority for spots at the Ranger Roundup.

A partnership with the Panhandle Workforce Solutions is available for subsidized tuition rates for qualifying families.

Parents interested in completing an application, a question about subsidies or anything else about the Ranger Roundup can contact Director Kim White or Assistant Director Jessica Skipper at 806-648-8626 or email at rangerroundup@perrytonisd.com.

Licensing restrictions limit the number of students based on staff size.

