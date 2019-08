Strong storms and heavy rain continue to move south through the area this morning. Small hail and gusty winds are also possible. Temps are cooler this morning in the 60′s. We warm into the upper 80′s low 90′s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon with another round of storms this evening. We warm back into the mid to upper 90′s Thursday and Friday, before getting back into the upper 90′s and low 100′s this weekend.