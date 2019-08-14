1 killed after crash involving motorcycle near Wellington

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Wellington man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Collingsworth County on Tuesday.
Around 4:00 p.m., DPS officials say 77-year-old Jackie Barnett of Wellington was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on SH-203.
At the same time, 46-year-old Cameron Swearingen of Wellington was driving a motorcycle westbound on SH-203.
DPS officials say Barnett slowed to prepare to turn left into a private drive. Barnett then failed to yield right of way to oncoming traffic and turned in front of the motorcycle.
Swearingen tried to avoid crashing into the pickup by laying the motorcycle over onto the roadway, causing the motorcycle to slide.
The pickup then hit the motorcycle and Swearingen.
Swearingen was taken to Collingsworth General Hospital where he later died of injuries from the crash.
Barnett was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.