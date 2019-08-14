Family of missing Amarillo man searching for answers, asking for outside help

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of missing person Barrett Jones is still actively working with Potter County deputies and the surrounding community in hopes of having Jones safely returned home.
Barrett Jones has been missing since July 27, and an official missing person report was filed on July 29.
The family is now taking measures to hire a private investigator to take their search to the next level.
According to the missing person’s report, 40-year-old Barrett Lee Jones’ last location is believed to be in the 22000 Block of Ole Muddy Road.
Jones is described as 6-foot-tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
So far, a police search and an extensive search by Jones’ family and friends has been conducted, but there are still no signs to where he may be.
The family has now put together a GoFundMe account in hopes to raise enough money to hire a private investigator to further continue their search.
“Potter County’s done a lot, and I know the investigation is not going to tell us a whole lot until they do find something definitely. If anybody can help, my number is 290-0229, or you can call Lieutenant Hailey at Potter County. He’s handling the case, and they’ve done a lot, but they can only do so much,” said Herb Jones, the father of Barrett Jones.
The only real information the Jones family has on this case so far is Barrett’s pick up truck being left at the family’s property prior to him being reported missing.
This information led Potter County Deputies to believe Jones could potentially still be around the area.
If you’d like to help by donating to Barrett’s GoFundMe account, click here.
