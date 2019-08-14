City of Amarillo showing support for El Paso with proclamation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council approved a proclamation Wednesday in support of El Paso.
The proclamation has been adopted across West Texas, which expresses support for El Paso, which was the site of a horrific mass shooting on Aug. 3.
The week of Aug. 12 was proclaimed as “El Paso Strong - El Paso Fuerte Week.”
“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that happened in El Paso recently,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “These are our neighbors, and they need to know we stand with them during this time of loss, mourning, and grieving. El Paso and the people of El Paso are in our thoughts and prayers.”
The cities of Lubbock, San Angelo, Abilene, Odessa, Midland, and Big Spring have joined Amarillo in approving the proclamation in support for El Paso.
