Registration underway for Dodge for a Cause Dodgeball Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is underway for the 3rd Annual Dodge for a Cause Dodgeball Tournament.
The Amarillo Police Department’s Neighborhood Patrol Officers Unit hosts the tournament to give back to the communities they serve in Amarillo.
This year’s tournament will be held on Saturday, August 24 at the Bus and Freda Dugger Sportsplex at 2209 East 33rd Street.
This year, the tournament benefits the Maverick Elite Wrestling Club, which is a local nonprofit that helps prepare kids in the community to be successful in life.
Registration is on a first come, first served basis. You can register online here.
The tournament costs $25 per person, with each team consisting of six to eight players.
