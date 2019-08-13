Potter County commissioners vote to outsource IT after cyber attack

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County commissioners have brought in help to avoid another crippling cyber attack.
They voted Monday to hire Amarillo-based Andrews & Associates to run the county computer system. That was in response to a hacker locking huge amounts of data and demanding payment to unlock it.
The county did not pay the ransom demands.
County Judge Nancy Tanner said after reentering data, some of the hardest hit departments like the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, tax office and both clerk officers are back in operation.
Andrews & Associates will also train county employees to keep this from happening.
