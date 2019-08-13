Governor’s Small Business Forum aims to provide helpful advice to women in business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The State of Texas will host the Governor’s Small Business Forum for women in Amarillo, Texas on September 19.
The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo.
The forum aims to provide small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with timely, relevant, actionable advice on how to start, operate, grow and sustain their business.
The event is to feature private and public small business resources and expert assistance on a broad range of business topics.
It is an opportunity to network with other owners, entrepreneurs, and business-oriented non-profits, as well as local, regional, state and federal agencies.
All forums include the Govern’s Small Business Awards to recognize outstanding businesses in Texas.
The registration fee is $20, which includes breakfast and lunch. Attendees can register here.
