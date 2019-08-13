Firefighter seriously injured responding to fire in Motley County

MOTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A firefighter in Motley County was seriously injured Monday night after his fire unit rolled while he was responding to a lightning fire. He was flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock.
The Matador Fire Department posted a status update on its Facebook page Tuesday morning and reported the fire started around 10:25 p.m. Monday. Firefighters from all Motley County departments responded to put out the blaze.
Around 11 p.m. one of the responding units rolled several times, and injured two firefighters inside.
One was not seriously injured but another was seriously injured and taken to UMC.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.