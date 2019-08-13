Drivers to expect road closures on Avondale Street this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers can expect road closures along Avondale Street this week.
On Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15, the City of Amarillo Street Division will be conducting a paving repair project on Avondale Street between Southwest 9th Avenue and Gem Lake Road.
The project will require the closure of Avondale between Southwest 9th Avenue and Gem Lake Road from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days.
Northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured east to Western Street.
Residents who live on Avondale Street between Southwest 9th Avenue and Gem Lake Road will have access to their homes from Southwest 9th Avenue and Avondale Street.
