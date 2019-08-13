Countdown To Kickoff: Amarillo Sandies put work ethic front and center for 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Sandies Football Head Coach Chad Dunnam is in his second year at the helm of the school’s program. And yet, 2019 may be even bigger than his 7-5 season last year.
The reason is simple: their work ethic beats all others in the district. And whether it’s in the film room or out on the field, Dunnam needs this team to hustle and focus on creating a good work ethic.
“We’re a group that’s not gonna overlook little things,” Dunnam said. "And a group of kids that give relentless effort, a group of coaches that give relentless effort, that’s kind of our motto, our identity.
But the coaches can only do so much. The players need to be able to make the plays that the coaches need made.
“Just try to push my teammates to be better and to compete in every day in practice,” senior cornerback Evan Newkirk said. “I just try to make sure everybody is getting better and never taking a snap off.”
As a big defensive player in the backfield, Newkirk lives for the moments when he gets to take one back to the house., just like his favorite player in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey.
“Hopefully, 10, hopefully I can take 5 to the house,” Newkirk answered when asked how many interception/touchdown returns he wants to make during the 2019 season.
Now while defensive touchdowns are a sweet surprise, Dunnam wants his team to score using all three facets of the game.
“Well you know, we always wanna play great defense, every single year,” Dunnam said. “If you look at any state championship football team, they play great defense, so we’ve got to always play great defense. But we wanna play great offense as well, and we want to be great in the kicking game. All three facets of the ball game, we wanna be great.”
Amarillo kicks off its season August 30 on the road against Frenship, where you can expect to see the Sandies executing well in every facet of the game.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.