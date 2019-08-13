Canyon ISD improving internet connectivity in the classroom

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD’s 2018 bond included using dark fiber for all schools in the district.
They’re hoping to make internet easier to access and more reliable with technology and devices becoming essential tools in the classroom.
“The school district has over 5,000, Windows machines and almost 8,000 Chromebooks," said Chief Technology Officer for Canyon ISD Michael Keough. “We really needed more connectivity in the district to make sure that our students had appropriate access.”
Canyon ISD partnered with Pathwayz Communications in Amarillo to build the fiber underground and along I-27, connecting all schools in Amarillo and Canyon.
Keough says the way it's built now, it'll be easier to fix a line cut or network issue without impacting the schools all at once.
“There are situations that can cause the network to go down,” said Keough. “So we wanted a network that was not only fast, but also resilient, to make sure that if there was a problem with the network, it could go a resilient path and keep our kids up so that way instruction wasn’t impacted.”
“It’s going to help our students, it’s going to help our administrators it’s going to help our teachers because they’re also on devices throughout the day,” said Coordinator of District Communications April McDaniel.
Businesses along I-27 will also benefit from a better network.
“When fiber companies run fiber, they also tend to run their own fibers. Which means that we’re giving businesses between Canyon and Amarillo access to the internet that they wouldn’t have previously had,” said Keough.
The fiber connectivity is a 20-year program that should help sustain the district's use of devices well into the future.
“More and more devices and with IoT coming to the school district, any impact and the connectivity really impacts instruction,” said Keough. “So our greatest priority is making sure our kids have the best instruction possible, which means they have the best connectivity we can give them.”
