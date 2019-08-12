4 arrested on prostitution charges at 2 Lubbock massage parlors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Division, along with Agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted a joint investigation into complaints of prostitution in Lubbock massage parlors.
During this investigation, four arrests were made for prostitution at two different establishments.
At Cherish Spa, located at 1301 50th Street, Fengying Wu, 59, and Yufang Wang, 59, were both arrested and charged with prostitution.
According to the police report, a male decoy was sent into Cherish Spa and was offered a four-handed massage. The male paid the hourly rate for the massage and was escorted to a room. During the massage, the police report says Wu and Wang agreed to accept money in exchange for sexual services inside the massage parlor.
At Spring Spa, located at 4114 Ave. Q, Lanxiang Li, 56, and Lianhya Gu, 56, were also arrested and charged with prostitution.
According to the police report, an undercover officer went to Spring Spa as a male decoy. After being escorted to a room, he asked for a half-hour massage. The woman, identified as Lianhya Gu, said it would be $40. The undercover officer asked if she was alone. Gu offered a two girl massage for $60. She saw the money the undercover officer had and asked for a tip before receiving the massage. Gu then asked for the $100 bill. She took the $100 bill and asked the undercover officer to undress. Lanxiang Li and Gu entered the room with a condom and agreed to have sex in exchange for the money. The police report says Li also agreed to have sex and provide oral sex. Gu brought a condom into the massage room.
All four have bonded out of jail.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.