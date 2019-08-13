Amarillo police and firefighters welcome kids to the 1st day of school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To start off the school year on a positive note, officers from the Amarillo Police Department and firefighters from the Amarillo Fire Department welcomed students to their first day of school.
Today is the first day of school for Amarillo Independent School District. Officers and firefighters spent the morning greeting students at their schools.
Tuesday is the first day of school for Canyon Independent School District.
Officers and firefighters will be at CISD schools to greet students as well.
