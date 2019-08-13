Amarillo police and firefighters welcome kids to the 1st day of school

Amarillo police and firefighters welcome kids to the 1st day of school
Officers and firefighters greet students on the first day of school. Image Source: Amarillo Police Department
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 13, 2019 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 10:37 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To start off the school year on a positive note, officers from the Amarillo Police Department and firefighters from the Amarillo Fire Department welcomed students to their first day of school.

Today is the first day of school for Amarillo Independent School District. Officers and firefighters spent the morning greeting students at their schools.

Today is the first day of school for AISD. Officers from APD and fire fighters from AFD took a little time to welcome...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Tuesday is the first day of school for Canyon Independent School District.

Officers and firefighters will be at CISD schools to greet students as well.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.