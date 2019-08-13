Amarillo ISD now offering elevated high school diploma

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Independent School District will begin offering a new opportunity this school year.
Students can take advantage of the AP Capstone Diploma, which is an elevated high school diploma based on AP Seminar and AP Research courses.
The AP Seminar course teaches students how to conduct research at the college standard.
Students will also choose an area to focus on and research this issue throughout the school year.
This is to help a developing student’s ability to navigate the problem-based learning approach used in colleges.
A number of colleges and universities offer credit or placement opportunities for students who have completed the AP Seminar or AP Research courses.
