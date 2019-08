It is starting off to be a slightly cooler morning with temps in the 60′s and 70′s. Skies are mostly clear with a few lingering showers in the north. Skies will stay mostly sunny in the south with a few clouds in the north. Scattered showers and storms will also return this evening. A weak cold front will move through today but highs will still be hot in the mid to upper 90′s. Low 90′s return Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances continue through Thursday.