Texas Panhandle teachers continue to seek supplies through #ClearTheList movement

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A movement to fulfill teacher’s classroom wish lists in time to go back to school has continued to trend on social media.
#ClearTheList is a social media movement that many educators on local and national levels are using to help teachers save on school supplies.
The movement encourages teachers to create Amazon wish lists and share them on Facebook and Twitter in hope of the public clearing the lists to supply their classrooms.
The movement has reached hundreds of thousands of teachers nationwide with many teachers in Amarillo posting their lists, too.
Teachers hope the movement will encourage a change in educational funding policies.
Politicians, musicians and other celebrities are also raising awareness and are donating thousands of dollars towards supplies every day.
If you would like to donate supplies to area teachers, visit Facebook or Twitter and type in #ClearTheList, followed by the city you’re in. Teachers have included their personal Amazon wish lists in their posts.
