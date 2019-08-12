Potter, Oldham counties now under 90-day burn ban

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County is now under a 90-day burn ban.
The Potter County Commissioners approved the burn ban due to persistent hot, dry and windy weather conditions that would cause outdoor burning to present a public hazard.
Oldham County also enacted a burn ban today.
Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.
If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.
You can learn more information about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.
Below is the latest map of counties with burn bans in Texas.
The map updates daily. You can view the latest version of the map here.
