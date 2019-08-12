Police: Man hit by car while crossing Coulter Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department says a man was hit by a car while crossing Coulter Street.
Amarillo police responded to South Coulter and 45th this afternoon.
Police say a man was crossing Coulter going westbound. He walked in front of a vehicle and was hit.
An ambulance transported the man to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
The southbound lanes of Coulter will be blocked until around 4:30 p.m. while the APD Traffic Unit Investigates the scene.
