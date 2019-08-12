Pampa ISD employee arrested for sexual assault, improper relationship with student

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - A Pampa ISD employee has been arrested for sexual assault and having an improper relationship with a student.
According to the City of Pampa, police received a report of a possible sexual assault and inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student on July 1.
An investigation began, and the Pampa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division notified the Pampa Independent School District Administration of the allegations.
On August 6, the Gray County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Gray County grand jury. Indictments were issued for 30-year-old Andy Lopez on two counts of sexual assault and one count of improper relationship between and educator and student.
After the indictments were issued, authorities received information that Lopez was in Brown, Texas.
Authorities located Lopez on August 9.
He has been taken into custody and booked into the Brown County Jail.
He is currently being held on a $450,000 bond.
