‘Not just for fun’: Amarillo police officer uses motorcycle skills to keep community safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Corporal Kenneth Donais uses his own time, money and motorcycle to compete in competitions throughout the United States.
He is one of the instructors on the squad, so with every competition comes more obstacle courses and new techniques for their once a month training.
“If I can make them as comfortable as I can, with what they do with the motorcycle, and how good they can ride it, they can focus more on the dangers that we go in out there. The distracted drivers, the speeders, the cell phones, the people texting,” said Cpl. Donais.
The competition is not just for fun, it is a high stress situation where he must perform at a high level to win and to stay safe.
“You’re putting him in front of other competitors watching him, people off the street and a timer running, and a cone pattern where he’s not only got to focus on that pattern but making sure he doesn’t hit those cones,” said Cpl. Donais.
All of these high stress skills can help the officers stay safe and help them keep the community safe during their day-to-day duties.
“That’s as much stress as you’re going to put on him without putting him in a pursuit situation, or trying to catch up to a motor vehicle on a traffic stop. Trying to make sure he can do what he needs to do to get there and stay safe," said Cpl. Donais.
Cpl. Donais has been with APD for about 28 years. He’s been a motorcycle officer for 10 of those years.
“I love this job, I love doing it, I’m glad I had the opportunity to do it. I’m happy I have the opportunity to show this for my department everywhere I go,” said Cpl. Donais.
