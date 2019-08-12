Man killed in hit-and-run in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is dead after an overnight hit-and-run in northeast Amarillo.
Around 10:26 p.m. on Sunday, Amarillo police were called to a collision in the 5900 block of Northeast 9th Avenue.
According to Amarillo Police Department, 55-year-old Khan Naing, of Amarillo, had been struck by a vehicle and was found dead in the roadway.
Police were told Khan was lying in the road before the incident.
A red dodge truck was traveling eastbound on 9th and ran over the man before fleeing the scene.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Anyone who has information on the hit-and-run are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
The APD Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.