Major wreck causing traffic delays in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A major wreck in the area of Soncy Road and Southwest 9th Avenue is shutting down lanes in the area.
All lanes on Soncy are closed off and police are redirecting traffic onto 9th.
Potter County Fire-Rescue is asking drivers in the area to avoid traveling in the area for at least the next hour.
Texas Department of Public Safety, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department are on scene of the wreck.
NewsChannel 10 is on scene of the crash at this time.
It appears a car and pickup truck carrying a trailer were involved in the crash.
We will keep you up-to-date with the latest information.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.