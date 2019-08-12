Drivers to experience traffic delays at SW 34th Ave., South Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers may experience traffic delays in southwest Amarillo starting today due to Atmos Energy performing pipeline maintenance.
Atmos Energy is conducting the routine pipeline work at the intersection of Southwest 34th Avenue and South Georgia Street.
Atmos Energy and the City of Amarillo are working together to limit the impact it will have on motorists.
The work is expected to wrap up by Aug. 23 with weather permitting.
Anyone with questions on the work is asked to call Atmos Energy Customer Service at (888) 286-6700.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.