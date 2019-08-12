Area school districts learn how to ‘Stop the Bleed’ ahead of new school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department and other medical organizations introduced “Stop the Bleed” kits to schools in the Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District today.
In order to respond to traumatic bleeding situations much quicker in school systems across the United States, the “Stop the Bleed” initiative was established.
This program focuses on training for simple, life-saving techniques in the event of any life-threatening bleeding.
“I think it’s very important that we train our staff on how to respond to traumatic events,” said Director of Safety Paul Bourquin. “If we have a trauma to a student falling or a staff member falling and cutting themselves, then this enables [us] to treat them and provide that initial treatment.”
Today, the Amarillo Fire Department, along with other medical organizations, introduced “Stop the Bleed” to people residing in the AISD and CISD areas.
“The program started after Sandy Hook, which is obviously a tragedy, and even though it focuses on techniques that don’t necessarily apply to those types or don’t only apply to those types of situations, they can be used in every day situations, whether it’s a workplace accident or something like that," said EMS Lieutenant for AFD Jeff Harbin. “But the techniques as first responders, we wanted to go and look at where are we going to go in the event of an emergency, and we wanted to ensure that those places, those schools, are prepared.”
The Amarillo Fire Department and other participating agencies have also been providing training to area schools for free.
Planning is in the works for the next training session.
