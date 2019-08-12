Area school districts learn how to ‘Stop the Bleed’ ahead of new school year

“The program started after Sandy Hook, which is obviously a tragedy, and even though it focuses on techniques that don’t necessarily apply to those types or don’t only apply to those types of situations, they can be used in every day situations, whether it’s a workplace accident or something like that," said EMS Lieutenant for AFD Jeff Harbin. “But the techniques as first responders, we wanted to go and look at where are we going to go in the event of an emergency, and we wanted to ensure that those places, those schools, are prepared.”