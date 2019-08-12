Amarillo College receives Texas School Ready grant for early childhood education

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has been selected to serve as the lead agent in the Texas Panhandle for the Texas School Ready project.
The Texas School Ready project has given Amarillo College a $500,000 grant to provide specialized training and resources to qualified Panhandle-area early child educators throughout the 2019 and 2020 school years, according to a news release.
The project is a statewide effort to improve the school readiness of at-risk children ages three or four. The project provides professional development for teachers by providing materials and resources that support cognitive instruction in the classroom.
Amarillo College has been the Panhandle’s lead agent for the Texas School Ready project for the past 20 years.
With this grant, Amarillo College will add a “remote coach" whose main focus will be connecting with rurally located childcare providers primarily through digital means.
“Our goal is to help early childhood educators develop and implement appropriate teaching strategies, utilize progress-monitoring results to inform instruction, and create a cognitively rich environment,” said Education Department Chair at Amarillo College Dennis Sarine.
Amarillo College employs three full-time faculty who administer the project.
