AFD: Occupants may have played a role in home that caught fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters said occupants may have played a part in a vacant home that caught fire last night.
Sunday night about 11:33 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a home in the 200 block of North Alabama Street.
Fire crews found the home fully involved and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.
The estimated damage is $7,500 and no injuries were reported.
During investigation to the cause of the fire, Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office learned that the vacant home was being occupied.
The cause of the fire is undetermined because multiple causes could not be ruled out.
However, investigators believe whoever was in the home played some part in the fire.
AFD is encouraging residents across the city to report of any unlawful occupants inside of vacated structures to Amarillo Police Department.
