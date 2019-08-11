Evening showers and storms

Temps were once again in the upper 90′s low 100′s this afternoon. Showers and storms continue to develop this evening tracking northeast. Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail will be possible in any stronger storms. Temps will drop into the 60′s and 70′s as storms end overnight. A weak front will move through the area on Monday, Highs will stay in the mid 90′s with more showers and storms likely in the evening. Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly cooler in the low 90′s. Rain chances continue through Thursday. Temps stay in the 90′s through the weekend.