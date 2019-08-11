Countdown To Kickoff: Randall Raiders perfect the little things

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - By no means are the Randall Raiders a small time program. But it doesn’t stop them from focusing in on the small parts of the game.
“Yes sir, if we run a 15-yard route, we can’t run a 13-yard route to come back down,” senior quarterback Jakobe Norman said. “We gotta get every little block right. If we do that, we’ll be really good.”
Norman has adopted this view with other players on the team too.
“I think doing the small things right and making sure everyone’s doing their job, because if I was running a good route, and someone else was running a bad route, and the quarterback got sacked, then there’s no point in even running the play,” senior wide receiver Tavian Combs said. “Just do the small things right.”
And if they do that, well, the sky is the limit.
“Man, I wanna go undefeated in district, win a district title and make a run in Arlington,” Norman said.
With that mentality, Randall has the plan to go to states like Norman would like, but it takes more than a simple plan and some “X’s” and “O’s”. It takes execution on the field.
“We all gonna face battles through our football,” Combs said. “It’s just part of the game. But we just need to fight through those battles and not back off from the battles that we’re facing. That’s why our motto is through the storm.”
Randall finished third in a tough district last year with an under-500 regular season record, but found success in district play with a 3-2 record. This year, they’re looking to clean up some mistakes, make some tough decisions in the depth chart, and play the type of football they are used to playing.
“The bigger thing is just taking care of Randall, being prepared,” Head Coach Gaylon Selman said. "We’re doing the right thing, we’re taking care of ourselves, and just being prepared for the games. Our kids in the past have always done a great job of being prepared and focusing in the week on the preparation and that’s it. I mean we just gotta take care of us and be the best we could be and that’s all we got to worry about.
Randall kicks off it’s season Aug. 30 against Midland at home. They’ll be ready to fight through the storm.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.