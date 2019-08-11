Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
I-27 and SL 335 (Hollywood Road) Bridge Reconstruction:
Tuesday, Aug. 13, SL 335 under I-27 will be closed to traffic until 6 a.m. the next day so crews can set beams.
I-40 and Ross/Arthur Bridge Reconstruction:
Monday, Aug. 12, the Ross Street exit and entrance ramps on I-40 westbound will be closed in the morning for milling asphalt. The entrance ramp will open in the afternoon but the exit ramp will remain closed to remove the detour between Ross and Arthur streets.
On Monday, Aug. 12, the I-40 eastbound exit ramp will be closed at Nelson Street to work on the mow strip.
On Monday, Aug. 12, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane to remove any remaining temporary barriers.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the I-40 westbound entrance and exit ramps at Ross Street will be closed for embankment and grading work.
On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the I-40 westbound entrance ramp at Arthur Street will be closed for embankment and grading work.
Thursday, Aug. 15, the I-40 westbound entrance and exit ramps at Ross Street will be closed to place embankment/grading and for paving.
Friday, Aug. 16, the I-40 westbound entrance ramp at Arthur Street will be closed for paving.
Expect various ramp and shoulder closures on I-27 in both directions from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for edge maintenance.
The right lane of SL 335 southbound will be closed between Amarillo Boulevard and I-40 for edge maintenance.
On Taylor and Pierce streets coming from downtown, expect various lane closures while crews repair concrete.
On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the left and center lanes on I-40 eastbound will be closed at Western Street for bridge deck repairs.
Watch for crews spot mowing and spraying road edges with herbicide in Potter County.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
