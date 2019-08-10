Randall County Sheriff’s Office using drones to help keep the community safe

“We also have another camera that’s a flair so that’s inferred, so we are able to look at body heat. So if somebody get’s down in like a field out there, and they lay down, were actually able to get a body heat signature and were able to find them that way. So it’s useful in all sorts so if somebody is down in the canyon we are able to find them and if somebody is running we are able to find them that way,” said Sgt. Doak of the Randall County Sheriffs office.