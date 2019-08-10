Countdown to Kickoff: Canyon Eagles

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -The Canyon Eagles were an explosive team on both sides of the ball last season and despite losing some keys guys they’ve reloaded and geared up for the new year.
"We did lose some good players but we also had some good players waiting for their opportunity.”, said head coach Blake Bryant. “In Canyon, if you get that opportunity we expect you to do something with it and we have a really good group that we like. We have a lot of work to do but we like who they are.
For Coach Bryant it makes his job a lot easier when the team is just as passionate about the game as he is.
"When you have a group that loves the game of football like they do. They love football, they love the locker room, they love the weight room and they love being together.”, said Bryant. “Then you have the family atmosphere and when you have that you’re going to fight for one another.”
This year's senior class is ready to create their own legacy and lead the next wave of Canyon Eagles.
“Well we’ve got a lot of new faces so it’s going to be a whole lot of fun to see what they can bring to the table and I’ve got absolutely all confidence in them, I love all of them.”, said senior offensive lineman Cooper Smith. “It was a whole lot of fun last year seeing my senior buddies and they were real good leaders to me. So I plan to take what they taught me and help younger guys too.”
The first Friday night is only a few weeks away and these guys are fired up to get back in front of their home crowd.
"It’s a great time, everyone comes. All the fans come and are ready to go. It’s a great time." said senior linebacker Bo Christie.
With new faces entering this new season, the Eagles are ready to put some big plays on their brand new scoreboard.
“For the kids today to have that school board and they’re building our dressing rooms and just to have a facility like that they’re going to love it.", said coach Bryant. “We’re going to take them out there and let them work under the lights because I don’t want them staring at themselves during the game.”
The Eagles open up their season with a test against the Palo Duro Dons.
