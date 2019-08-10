Another hot weekend

The heat continues with temps staying in the upper 90′s and low 100′s through your Saturday evening. Skies are mostly sunny with a few pop up showers and storms in the west. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with temps dropping back into the 60′s and 70′s. We heat right back up Sunday with afternoon highs in the 90′s and low 100′s. Another round of showers and storms will be possible Sunday evening. Monday will stay in the mid 90′s before a weak cold front moves through. That front will leave us slightly cooler in the low 90′s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances continue through Wednesday. Drier conditions and hotter temps return for the end of next week.