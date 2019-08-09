Two sent to hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle, one with life threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been sent to the hospital after an afternoon accident involving a car and a motorcycle.
Wednesday around at 5:00 p.m., police were dispatched to SW 6th and S. Prospect Street on a major wreck.
A Harley Davidson, driven by a 34 year old male, had been westbound on 6th while a Toyota Camry, driven by a 51 year old female, was southbound on Prospect Street.
The driver of the Camry failed to yield right of way from a stop sign pulling out in front of the Harley causing the motorcycle to strike the car.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries.
His passenger, a 28 year old female, was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Camry were uninjured. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
