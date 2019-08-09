Sign up your team for the Dodge for a Cause Dodgeball Tournament to benefit the Maverick Elite Wrestling Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Neighborhood Patrol Officers Unit is signing up teams for the 3rd Annual Dodge for a Cause Dodgeball Tournament.
The tournament was organized as a way for officers to give back to the communities they serve.
Proceeds from past tournaments have raised $10,000 for bicycles for the Northside Toy Drive and $6,500 for equipment and uniforms for the MAAC Kids Martial Arts & Athletic Center.
This year’s event will benefit the Maverick Elite Wrestling Club, a local non-profit that prepares kids in the community to be successful in life.
Team registration for the tournament is on a first come, first served basis and is now open at DodgeForACauseAMA.com.
The cost is $25 per person, with each team consisting of 6 to 8 players. All eligible dodge ballers must be at last 15 years old.
Dodge for a Cause Dodgeball Tournament
Saturday, August 24th
Registration, 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.
Tournament Begins, 10:00 a.m.
Bus & Freda Dugger Sportsplex
2209 E. 33rd Street
(Osage & 33rd)
