2 sentenced for 2013 shooting of Oklahoma man

BOISE CITY, Okla. (KFDA) - Two people have been sentenced for the 2013 murder of a man in Boise City.
Zachary Wilson, 29, and Jeremy Scott, 33, entered pleas of no contest to murder in the first degree in Cimarron County District Court.
A judge sentenced Wilson to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended. The judge sentenced Scott to life in prison with all but 35 years suspended.
The two men were arrested earlier this year for the shooting of 77-year-old Charles Nieman, who was killed during a robbery in Boise City in June of 2013.
Authorities say Nieman and his wife were approached by a gunman at a Loaf 'N Jug convenience store, who opened fire and ran away as a car drove off.
Nieman died as a result of the shooting and his wife was uninjured.
“It is a relief, like a weight is off your shoulders,” said Debbie Nieman Stroud, Charles’ daughter. “There is no closure, but with justice there can be resolution. They may have taken our father, grandfather and great-grandfather from us, but they can never take away our memories or laughter.”
A cold case unit in Oklahoma began reviewing the shooting in December of 2018. Laboratory testing revealed a lead that led to the arrests of Dees and Wilson.
“Cases may go cold, but they are never forgotten,” said Brook Arbeitman, who is the public information officer for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. “Our Cold Case Unit is devoted to working on those cases where leads either don’t exist or they have been followed and didn’t lead to a suspect. The Cold Case Unit is persistent and diligent in searching for the truth as demonstrated in Mr. Nieman’s case. Agents took a chance at re-testing a shell casing and it resulted in justice for Mr. Nieman’s family.”
A third suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Timothy Dees, currently has a court date scheduled for September.
