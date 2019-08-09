2 sentenced for 2013 shooting of Oklahoma man

“Cases may go cold, but they are never forgotten,” said Brook Arbeitman, who is the public information officer for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. “Our Cold Case Unit is devoted to working on those cases where leads either don’t exist or they have been followed and didn’t lead to a suspect. The Cold Case Unit is persistent and diligent in searching for the truth as demonstrated in Mr. Nieman’s case. Agents took a chance at re-testing a shell casing and it resulted in justice for Mr. Nieman’s family.”