Police searching for missing man last heard from in Amarillo
Ronald Pierce Daniels, missing since Monday. Image source: APD
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 9, 2019 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 3:46 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a missing man who was heard from in Amarillo.

The Amarillo Police Department says 61-year-old Ronald Pierce Daniels’ family last heard from him in Amarillo on Monday, August 5 around 5:00 p.m.

He was traveling from Las Vegas to Florida on the motorcycle in this photo.

Ronald Pierce Daniels was last seen driving this motorcycle on his way from Las Vegas to Florida. Image Source: APD
The license plate on the motorcycle is FL MIIX73.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at (806) 378-3038.

