APD: Scene at Market Street United on Georgia Street given all-clear

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has given an all-clear for Market Street United on Georgia Street.
Police and emergency personnel responded to the store Friday afternoon for a suicide threat.
Everyone in the building was evacuated. Police say the building has been given an all-clear.
Police searched for the person threatening suicide, but they did not find the person.
APD officials say that there was not an active shooter.
NewsChannel 10 crews are on the scene.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.
