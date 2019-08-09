Pantex ‘White Train’ on display at Amarillo Railroad Museum to be restored

“I had a locomotive engineer from the Santa Fe tell me, he started to ratchet up the throttle to go a little faster. And he said before he knew it, he had this spotlight in his mirrors that was blinding him. So he slowed the speed back down to 35 and the spotlight went out,” said CORE Engineering Sr. Specialist for Pantex Bob Roth. “He says, ‘They must have known how fast we were going!’ And the truth is yes, in the escort coach, they had something to measure the speed of the train.”